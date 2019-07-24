In Irkutsk Region, police detained suspects of stealing 200 kilograms of jade

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division ‘Usolsky’ detained suspects of the theft of 200 kilograms of valuable mineral, which was stored in the district department of court bailiffs.

In January of this year, the police received a statement about the theft of illegal mined jade worth about a million rubles, which had previously been seized by bailiffs from a citizen.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division ‘Usolsky’ initiated a criminal case on features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Subsequently, the criminal case was transferred for investigation to the Investigation Division of the Russian Investigative Committee for the city of Usolye-Sibirskoye.

Criminal investigation officers together with investigators established the suspects in this unlawful act. One of them worked in the district division of court bailiffs, but he was not a civil servant, and his accomplice served in one of the correctional colonies of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

As a result of operational search activities and investigative actions, the stolen jade was found at a five-meter depth in the well of one of the private households. Currently, the stolen mineral is seized and stored as evidence in the investigative unit. With regard to the suspects, a preventive measure was selected in the form of a subscription on recognizance and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

