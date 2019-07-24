In Moscow police officers detained suspects of kidnapping and extortion

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with colleagues from the North-Eastern Administrative District of the capital with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained four citizens on suspicion of kidnapping and extortion.

It was established that the offenders, introducing themselves as law enforcement officers, forced a man into a car, handcuffed him and took him to an unknown destination. Threatening with a pistol, they demanded two million rubles for his release, otherwise they threatened the victim with prosecution for illegal possession of narcotic drugs. The victim gave them 750 thousand rubles, and promised to pay the remaining amount in the near future. He arranged a meeting with the suspects, after which he applied to the police.

On this fact, the GA for Investigation for the city of Moscow of the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 126 and part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, four men aged between 29 and 33 were identified and detained. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing the actual circumstances of their unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI