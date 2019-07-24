List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (24.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As of 1 July 2019, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were assigned to 132 credit institutions.No.

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia

Registration No.

Central Federal District

Moscow and the Moscow Region

1.

JSC UniCredit Bank

1

2.

JSC BCS Bank

101

3.

JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank

121

4.

JSC RN Bank

170

5.

LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank

316

6.

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354

7.

INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)

600

8.

PJSC Post Bank

650

9.

PJSC MIN BANK

912

10.

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000

11.

PJSC Plus Bank

1189

12.

JSC Sobinbank

1317

13.

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326

14.

Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)

1439

15.

PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank

1470

16.

PJSC Sberbank

1481

17.

JSC Timer Bank

1581

18.

SDM-Bank (PJSC)

1637

19.

PJSC MOSOBLBANK

1751

20.

Inbank Ltd.

1829

21.

JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)

1885

22.

JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)

1920

23.

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978

24.

JSCB PERESVET (PJSC)

2110

25.

Setelem Bank LLC

2168

26.

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209

27.

TKB BANK PJSC

2210

28.

JSC Banca Intesa

2216

29.

QIWI Bank (JSC)

2241

30.

PJSC MTS-Bank

2268

31.

PJSC ROSBANK

2272

32.

PJSC BANK URALSIB

2275

33.

JSC Russian Standard Bank

2289

34.

JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)

2306

35.

SOYUZ Bank (JSC)

2307

36.

JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)

2309

37.

JSC Bank DOM.RF

2312

38.

JSC JSCB EVROFINANCE MOSNARBANK

2402

39.

PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank

2440

40.

ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC

2495

41.

JSC CB Poidem!

2534

42.

JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK

2546

43.

JSC CB Citibank

2557

44.

JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB

2618

45.

JSC Tinkoff Bank

2673

46.

CB LOCKO-BANK (JSC)

2707

47.

JSC BM-Bank

2748

48.

JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)

2763

49.

JSC OTP Bank

2766

50.

EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)

2790

51.

PJSC JSCB AVANGARD

2879

52.

JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT

2880

53.

BBR Bank (JSC)

2929

54.

JSC ROSCOSMOSBANK

2989

55.

LLC Expobank

2998

56.

JSC Nordea Bank

3016

57.

PJSC RGS Bank

3073

58.

JSC NS Bank

3124

59.

SKS Bank LLC

3224

60.

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251

61.

PJSC Zenit Bank

3255

62.

JSC CB INTERPROMBANK

3266

63.

NB TRUST (PJSC)

3279

64.

RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)

3287

65.

LLC HSBC Bank (RR)

3290

66.

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292

67.

NCI JSC National Settlement Depository

3294

68.

JSC Credit Europe Bank

3311

69.

LLC Deutsche Bank

3328

70.

JSC Mizuho Bank (Moscow)

3337

71.

JSC SME Bank

3340

72.

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349

73.

CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)

3354

74.

JSC SMP Bank

3368

75.

JSC Bank Finservice

3388

76.

Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC

3395

77.

BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC

3407

78.

JSC National Standard Bank

3421

79.

JSC MUFG Bank (Eurasia)

3465

80.

NCI NCC (JSC)

3466

81.

ICBC Bank (JSC)

3475

82.

JSC Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

3494

Kaluga Region

83.

JSC Gazenergobank, the city of Kaluga

3252

Kostroma Region

84.

PJSC Sovcombank, the city of Kostroma

963

85.

JSC CB Modulbank, the city of Kostroma

1927

86.

JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the city of Kostroma

3085

Kursk Region

87.

PJSC Kurskprombank, the city of Kursk

735

Lipetsk Region

88.

PJSC Lipetskcombank, the city of Lipetsk

1242

North-Western Federal District

Vologda Region

89.

PJSC BANK SGB, the city of Vologda

2816

Saint Petersburg

90.

JSC JSB ROSSIYA

328

91.

PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg

436

92.

Credit Agricole CIB JSC

1680

93.

Tavrichesky Bank (JSC)

2304

94.

PJSC BALTINVESTBANK

3176

Volga Federal District

Kirov Region

95.

JSC CB Khlynov, the city of Kirov

254

96.

PJSC Norvik Bank, the city of Kirov

902

Republic of Mordovia

97.

JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC), the city of Saransk

1752

Nizhny Novgorod Region

98.

PJSC NBD-Bank, the city of Nizhny Novgorod

1966

99.

PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the town of Sarov

2048

Samara Region

100.

JSC CB Bank Solidarnost, the city of Samara

554

101.

LLC Rusfinance Bank, the city of Samara

1792

102.

JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the city of Samara

3300

Saratov Region

103.

JSC Econombank, the city of Saratov

1319

Republic of Tatarstan

104.

LLC Avers Bank, the city of Kazan

415

105.

JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the city of Almetyevsk

1972

106.

PJSC AKIBANK, the city of Naberezhnye Chelny

2587

107.

PJSC AK BARS BANK, the city of Kazan

2590

Udmurt Republic

108.

PJSC BystroBank, the city of Izhevsk

1745

Southern Federal District

Krasnodar Territory

109.

CB Kuban Credit LLC, the city of Krasnodar

2518

110.

PJSC Krayinvestbank, the city of Krasnodar

3360

Rostov Region

111.

PJSC CB Center-Invest, the city of Rostov-on-Don

2225

The Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

112.

RNCB Bank (PJSC), the city of Simferopol

1354

113.

JSC GENBANK, the city of Simferopol

2490

Urals Federal District

Perm Territory

114.

PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the city of Perm

249

Sverdlovsk Region

115.

LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the city of Yekaterinburg

65

116.

PJSC CB UBRD, the city of Yekaterinburg

429

117.

PJSC SKB-Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

705

118.

JSC VUZ Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

1557

119.

PJSC METCOMBANK, the city of Kamensk-Uralsky

2443

Tyumen Region

120.

JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the city of Surgut

588

121.

PJSC Zapsibkombank, the city of Tyumen

918

Chelyabinsk Region

122.

PJSC CHELINDBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

485

123.

PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

493

124.

CUB Bank (JSC), the city of Magnitogorsk

2584

Siberian Federal District

Novosibirsk Region

125.

JSC Bank Akcept, the city of Novosibirsk

567

126.

Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the city of Novosibirsk

1343

Far Eastern Federal District

Amur Region

127.

PJSC CB Vostochny, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1460

128.

Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1810

Primorye Territory

129.

PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the city of Vladivostok

843

130.

PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the city of Vladivostok

2733

131.

PJSC JSCB Primorye, the city of Vladivostok

3001

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

132.

JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the city of Yakutsk

2602

