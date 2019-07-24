MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department summed up the results of the competition for the title of “Best in Profession” among officers of legal units

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Chief of the MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department, Lieutenant-General of Internal Service Aleksandr Avdeiko congratulated the winners of the All-Russian competition of professional skills among officers of legal units of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the title of “Best in Profession” in 2019.

“Throughout the competition, the participants demonstrated their professional skills and confident skills in all types of training. A modern lawyer should be able to protect the interests of both law enforcement bodies and staff in court. We attach great importance to ensuring that each of you would strive for professional growth,” the Department Chief noted.

The winner and prize-winners of the sixth All-Russian competition “The Best in Profession” in 2019 have become:

Artem Butenko, Senior Lieutenant of Internal Service, Legal Adviser of the Division for Judicial Claims of the Legal Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, awarded with a Certificate, as well as with a Diploma of I degree and a valuable gift;

Captain of Internal Service Dmitry Markelov, Senior Legal Adviser, Division of Legal Claim Work, Legal Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia, awarded with a Diploma of II degree and a valuable gift;

Captain of Internal Service Nurzhan Belgibaev, Senior Legal Adviser of the Sub-Division of Judicial Protection of the Legal Division of the MIA of Russia Administration in the Omsk Region, awarded with a Diploma of III degree and a valuable gift.

In conclusion, Aleksandr Avdeiko thanked the staff and leadership of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for their assistance in organizing and holding the event, congratulated the winner and prize-winners of the competition and wished them further success in their service activities.

