Police investigators completed the investigation of criminal case of sale of hashish in the Komi Republic

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic completed the investigation of a criminal case on facts of illegal sale of narcotics on a large scale as part of an organized group on the territory of Usinsk (part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). Persons involved in the criminal case are four residents of Usinsk.

In early 2017, the offenders began getting hashish from suppliers outside the Komi Republic – in Kirov, St. Petersburg and Kazan. A resident of Usinsk who acted as a courier, transported batches of narcotic drugs to Usinsk and handed them over to a person whose task was to store and package the criminal goods into smaller lots. Then, those batches of the drug were transferred to the next member of the organized group who found customers, negotiated with them the amount of the drug purchased and reported the bank card and the account numbers for the transfer of funds. For the purpose of keeping secrecy of illegal activities, the hashish was sold through caches. Communication between the participants of the group and its organizers was maintained mainly through the Internet.

The total mass of hashish seized in the criminal case was about four kilograms.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI