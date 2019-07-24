Statement following meeting with Almazbek Atambayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Question: Mr President, the news broke today that former Kyrgyz President Atambayev flew to Moscow where he scheduled a number of meetings, including at the highest level, as his aids reported. Did you met with Mr Atambayev? If so, can you disclose any details of your conversation?

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: There are no secrets here. You should know that I am always open to contact with my colleagues in office, including those who have left office. Yes, I met with Mr Atambayev. We talked about the situation in the region and in Kyrgyzstan.

My position is well known, and I conveyed my position to him as well. I believe that Kyrgyzstan is our ally, a state close to us; that Kyrgyzstan has already experienced several serious internal political upheavals, specifically, there were two upheavals at least. And this should stop, to my mind, for the sake of Kyrgyz people. The country is in need of political stability and everyone should unite around the sitting President and help him in developing the state. We have many plans for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, and there is no doubt that we will implement these plans as we work with the current leaders.

MIL OSI