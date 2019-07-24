Visit to Alexander Solzhenitsyn Museum of Russia Abroad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President, accompanied by Natalia Solzhenitsyna, examined several exhibits of the Alexander Solzhenitsyn Museum of Russia Abroad, devoted to the history of Russian emigration and the cultural heritage of compatriots abroad. Director of the Museum of Russia Abroad Viktor Moskvin described the displays.

The collection of items and documents of the Museum of Russia Abroad consists of over 18,000 exhibits. Among them are pieces of art (paintings, graphics and sculptures), photographs from private collections and archives of public organisations, household items, and printed and documentary sources.

Alexander and Natalia Solzhenitsyn started the museum’s archival collection by donating 750 unique materials collected during the years of forced emigration. The Solzhenitsyn Aid Fund, headed today by Natalia Solzhenitsyna, is a co-founder of the Museum of Russia Abroad.

Vladimir Putin made a decision to construct a new building for the Museum of Russia Abroad with additional museum space. The grand opening took place on May 28, 2019. The complex includes a museum, archive and library, as well as research, information and publishing, and cultural and educational centres.

MIL OSI