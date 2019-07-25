A bank employee was detained in Ufa under suspicion of embezzlement

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“A representative of a financial and credit institution reported to the police that a cash shortage in the amount of 6.5 million rubles had been revealed by the audit.

In the result of operational-search measures the policemen found out that a bank teller could be involved in the crime. According to the available information, the 39-year-old lady carried money away from the institution during a month and stole a million rubbles the day before the audit. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of elements of offence provided for by Part 4 Art. 160 of the RF Criminal Code.

The suspect was taken to the Police Office by the criminal intelligence investigators of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Division and the policeman of the Patrol and Inspection Service of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Ufa. At present she is detained under Art. 91 of the RF Criminal Procedure Code. The case is still under investigation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI