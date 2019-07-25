A list of journalists accredited to cover the events of Russia’s Navy Day has been published

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Badges for accredited media representatives will be distributed only on July 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Presidential Library building at: 3, entrance 1, Senate Square, St Petersburg.

To receive an accreditation badge Russian journalists must present their passports and editorial certificates; foreign journalists must present their passports and current accreditation at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

If a badge is received by an authorised representative of an editorial office, he or she must present a power of attorney on the latter’s letterhead signed by the Editor-in-Chief with a list of names of accredited media representatives and copies of their passports.

An accreditation badge will give journalists the right to work during the Main Naval Parade in the Neva Riva basin on Senate Square in St Petersburg on July 28.

Journalists will assemble and go through technical inspection on July 28, 2019 from 8.30 am to 10 am in the Presidential Library building at 3, entrance 2, Senate Square, St Petersburg.

Journalists without accreditation badges will not be allowed to attend the event.

