Bank of Russia Bulletin released (24.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 49 (2101) of 24 July 2019 has been released.

The Cash Circulation section presents information on counterfeit money revealed in the Russian banking system in 2019 Q2.

The Credit Institutions section publishes information about the Russian banking system as of 1 July 2019 and in 2019 Q2.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1660, dated 17.07.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution JSC TROIKA-D BANK;

No. OD-1672, dated 19.07.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution CB Zhilcredit LLC;

No. OD-1673, dated 19.07.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution CB Zhilcredit LLC due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-1680, dated 19.07.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution PJSC MIN BANK;

No. OD-1694, dated 22.07.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Ivanovo-based credit institution JSC CB IVANOVO.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1652, dated 16.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1662, dated 17.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-688, dated 28 March 2019;

No. OD-1688, dated 19.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5166-U, dated 10 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 532-P, Dated 3 February 2016, ‘Sectoral Accounting Standard ‘Procedure for Compiling Accounting (Financial) Statements of Professional Securities Market Participants, Joint-stock Investment Funds, Trade Organisers, Central Counterparties, Clearing Companies, Specialised Depositories of Investment Funds, Unit Investment Funds and Non-governmental Pension Funds, Asset Management Companies of Investment Funds, Unit Investment Funds and Non-governmental Pension Funds, Credit History Bureaus, Credit Rating Agencies, and Insurance Brokers’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5167-U, dated 10 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 613-P, Dated 25 October 2017, ‘On Disclosure Forms in Accounting (Financial) Statements of Non-bank Financial Institutions and the Procedure for Grouping Accounts in Accordance with the Accounting (Financial) Statements Data’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5168-U, dated 10 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 614-P, Dated 25 October 2017, ‘On Disclosure Forms in Accounting (Financial) Statements of Microfinance Organisations, Consumer Credit Cooperatives, Agricultural Consumer Credit Cooperatives, Housing Savings Cooperatives and Pawnshops, and the Procedure for Grouping Accounts in Accordance with the Accounting (Financial) Statements Data’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1682, dated 19 July 2019, ‘On Cancelling Bank of Russia Order No. OD-793, Dated 28 November 2012’.

24 July 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI