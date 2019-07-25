Children of the officers of the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China visited Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

At the invitation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, 36 children of officers of the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, whose parents had died or been wounded at service, came to Moscow.

The Chinese children visited the main attractions of the Russian capital: The Kremlin and Red Square, Zaryadye Park and Moscow-City Complex. They also went to the Moscow Zoo and Planetarium, the Great Moscow State Circus and an Ice-Cream Factory.

Besides, formal reception of the children took place at the MIA of Russia and at the Embassy of China in the Russian Federation.

The group was also invited to the 1st operative regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. There the policemen showed horse stables, veterinary division and museum to the children. The guests enjoyed the mounted police show and tried to ride horses.

It is worth mentioning that the children of the MIA of Russia officers, whose parents had died at service, visited the PRC a year ago, in July. Such visits have become a tradition from 2008. Over 400 children have taken part in the program.

MIL OSI