Criminals pretended to be representatives of the gas utility service got money from pensioners for fraudulent services on installation of auxiliary equipment

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigators of the MIA of Russia Criminal Investigation Directorate for the Republic of Karelia suppressed the activities of a criminal group, the members of which are suspected of fraud against senior people.

The law breakers acted as follows: a young man in special clothing knocked pensioners’ apartments with the words that he was to inspect their gas equipment. The young man examined pipes and gave minor recommendations. Avoiding direct mentioning of any payments, he informed the host of some federal program on partial subsidizing of gas analyzer installation. Then the law breaker requested a pensioner’s identity card and asked to sign some register. In fact, the victims signed service bills. After that, the visitor installed some devices and reminded the hosts to pay 6,999 rubles considering discount, while the full price was 13,800 rubles, as the young man said.

Some victims paid then and there, others protested saying they were not going to install anything. Those who protested were told that the device was impossible to demount. In fact, it was fixed with double-sided duct tape.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code. In the result of operational-search measures the policemen detained the supposed leader of the criminal group, a 30-year-old citizen of the Krasnodar Territory, and five accomplices of his. The court remanded the five suspects in custody. At present the suspects involved in the case are incriminated of 30 cases of illegal acts. The preliminary investigation is still in process,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

