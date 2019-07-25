Greetings on Investigation Officers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

Congratulations to all current and former workers of Russian investigative authorities on your professional holiday. Thank you for your honest work in the interests of our country and our entire nation.

Since Peter the Great, integrity, the rule of law and justice have been the key principles of investigative services. The Russian Investigative Committee as well as investigative departments of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service continue to operate on the same principles today.

While tackling everyday tasks, it is necessary to constantly improve the investigative practice, be persistent and determined in combating crime, terrorism, corruption, and implement new technologies in forensic examination and evidence collection and preservation.

Of course, under any circumstances it is important to always guarantee a complete and objective investigation of criminal cases and the inevitability of punishment for perpetrators based on reliable and conclusive evidence. Most importantly, it is necessary to ensure the solid and efficient protection of those who fell victim to criminal assault and came to you for help.

I am certain that this is precisely how Russian investigators will continue to work, in a responsible, impartial and impeccable manner. I wish you the greatest success in your service, good health and all the best to your families. Congratulations!

MIL OSI