Investigation of a criminal case against three Astrakhanians accused of money laundering is over

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Investigative Unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region completed investigation of the criminal case against three local people at the age of 45, 55 and 62 years-old, accused of laundering of large amounts of illegally gained money.

The investigation showed that the former head of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Department of the Ikryanoe District Administration had designed a scheme of money theft from the municipal budget and its further laundering. He conspired with his wife managing a commercial company, and with the head of a family farm. The law breakers conducted financial transactions aimed at laundering of the money illegally gained as a grant. Thus, they presented fraudulent documents to the local authorities to prove the use of the subsidy for development of a family livestock farm founded on the basis of the farm of one of the criminals.

A false sale and purchase agreement for 100 heads of cattle was executed for the purpose of the money laundering and hiding its criminal origin. After that, the farmer transferred over 2 million rubles to the lady’s agricultural company account under a fraudulent transaction. She then spent the money to repay a loan.

The officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region detected the illegal activities. The file of the criminal case on money laundering was taken to court for consideration of the merits.

