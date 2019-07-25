Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Golikova, today I wanted to talk to you about the progress in one of our major national projects, the Healthcare national project. We have allocated very substantial funds for it until 2024, namely 1,367 billion rubles, including 49 billion for primary care.

Overall, the programme is quite solid and aimed at achieving key results in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and other conditions that, unfortunately, have a very negative effect on the mortality rate in the country.

All these measures are appropriate: they envisage the training of professionals with respective specialisations, the purchasing of necessary equipment, and construction of new and advanced medical centres. All of this is needs to be done.

As I said, we allocated 49 billion for primary care. However, I am still concerned. I know that construction of paramedic centres has started and will continue; that outpatient clinics are being brought in order and new clinics as well as mobile medical centres are under construction. But primary care is still of great concern to me when it comes to the Healthcare project.

To be continued.

MIL OSI