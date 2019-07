Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin invited victims of the floods in Irkutsk Region to the Kremlin. The meeting was held at the President’s hospitality office.

In Irkutsk Region, 10,900 residential houses that were home to 42,700 were flooded in 109 populated localities. The floods have also affected 11,000 household land plots, 86 social facilities and 49 stretches of motor roads; 22 motor bridges have been damaged. Twenty-five persons died and 7 are missing.

