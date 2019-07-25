Policemen checked a meat processing plant in the Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Within the scope of Illegal Migrant 2019 Operational Preventive Action, the officers of the Division for Migration Issues of Balashikhinskoye Municipal Administration of the MIA of Russia carried out inspection of public catering facilities, markets, trading centers, construction sites, hostels and other objects in the territory under their jurisdiction.

During the raid, the policemen found a poultry processing plant in the territory of a production site in Reutov, where citizens of a Central Asian Republic worked and lived in insanitary conditions.

As a result, 83 administrative reports were made, including on the violation of the entry regulations and illegal occupation of foreign citizens in the territory of the Russian Federation; 48 illegal migrants were held administratively liable under Art. 18.8 and Art. 18.10 of the Administrative Violations Code of the Russian Federation. Each of them was fined 5,000 rubles with further refoulement.

The Investigation Division of the MIA Municipal Administration initiated criminal cases against 3 persons under Art. 322.3 “Fictitious Registration of a Foreign Citizen or a Person without Citizenship at the Place of Residence in the Russian Federation”, and Art. 322.1 “Organization of Illegal Migration” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The mentioned articles provide for imprisonment for up to 3 and 7 years respectively. The suspects were subject to travel restrictions and recognizance to behave.

