Policemen solved a fraud scheme of selling duplicate cars in Saint Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the result of operational-search measures the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia DA suppressed the activities of a group specializing in fraud against buyers of luxury cars. As the policemen reported, the law breakers executed sale and purchase agreements for cars using false documents and corrected identification numbers of units. The vehicles under sale were “duplicates” of legal cars.

Two members of the group were detained at the moment of committing a new crime: they were trying to sell a vehicle to a lady from Novosibirsk for over a million rubles. The detained were two men at the age of 46 and 52 years-old residing at Saint Petersburg. The younger one was previously convicted. The money transferred to the law breakers by the lady was returned to her.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 Art. 159 (Fraud) of the RF Criminal Code. Both suspects were taken into custody. During personal search their mobile phones were confiscated. The phones contained photos and screen shots of sale offers published in internet. The policemen try to detect other criminal episodes with the participation of the suspects and try to find the origin of the cars.

