Senior Sergeant of Police, Evgeny Rylov, won silver at the FINA World Championship

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, Senior Sergeant Evgeny Rylov, policeman of the Patrol and Inspection Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya of the Moscow Region, won the silver medal in the 100m Backstroke at the FINA World Championship in South Korea with a result of 52.67 seconds.

A swimmer from China was the first (52.43sec.). An Australian athlete won the bronze (52.77sec.).

It is worth mentioning that Evgeny Rylov became the silver medalist in the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay on Sunday.

The FINA World Championship in Gwangju will end on 28th July.

The Chiefs of the Ministry and the colleagues congratulate Evgeny and wish him top results ever,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

