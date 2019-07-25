Sverdlovsk Region: the policemen solved a crime – assault on a microloan center

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The criminal investigators of the MIA of Russia General Administration for Sverdlovsk Region together with colleagues from Asbest and Rosgvardiya detained suspects of assault on a microfinance company.

It was found out that two men entered the office in Leningradskaya Street of Asbest. One of them wore a mask, the other had a knife. Threatening a female employee with the knife, the men took money from the cash register, tied up the lady with duct tape and ran away.

The Investigation Department of Asbestovsky Inter-Municipal Division of the Russian MIA initiated a criminal case on the grounds of elements of offence provided for by Part 2 Art. 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

In the result of operational-search measures the suspects were detained after two days in Aramil, Sysert District. They were two local men at the age of 27 and 33 years-old. One of them was previously convicted of illicit trafficking in drugs. Upon the motion of the investigator the court remanded them in custody.

The preliminary investigation is still in process,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI