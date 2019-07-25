Topical issues of monetary policy were considered at the enlarged meeting of the Board of the National Bank (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The issues of ensuring price and financial stability in 2019 H1, as well as creating an efficient market of non-performing assets were considered at the enlarged meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus held on July 25, 2019.

In 2019 H1, the actual level of annual inflation somewhat outpaced the target indicator, which was due to temporary factors, the influence of which is gradually being exhausted. A further decrease in the intensity of inflation processes is expected. According to the National Bank’s estimates, the inflation will stabilize at around 5% by the end of the year.

Monetary conditions prevailing in 2019 Q2, reflecting the overall impact of interest rates and the exchange rate on the economy, generally remained neutral.

In order to maintain financial stability in 2019 H1, the work aimed at limiting systemic risks, preserving the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves and improving their structure, reducing foreign currency predominance in the economy, ensuring secure functioning of banks and other financial institutions, as well as the efficient operation of the payment system was continued.

Collectively, the results achieved in the field of price and financial stability form favorable conditions and the basis for the sustainable development of the Belarusian economy.

In respect of the efficiency of managing banks’ non-performing assets and creating a distressed debt market in Belarus, it was noted that currently credit risk remains the most significant one for Belarusian banks. The issue of banks’ non-performing assets is in the focus of attention not only of the National Bank, but also the Government and the Head of State.

In particular, the National Bank will assess the credit risk (in addition to other types of risks) within the framework of the new supervisory instrument – the general supervisory review (SREP). For this purpose, both quantitative indicator system based on banks’ reporting and a judgment on the corporate governance quality, including risk management, will be used. Special attention of banking supervision will be given to the activities carried out by banks to reduce the share of non-performing assets.

In addition, the National Bank and the Government prepared a draft Decree of the President of the Republic of Belarus “On Certain Issues of Dealing with Non-performing Assets”, which regulates the economic and legal conditions for functioning of the non-performing assets market. Its objective is to organize work on the most transparent and market basics.

The implementation of the draft Decree will create favorable conditions for the development of the non-performing assets market, strengthen the debtors’ payment discipline, stimulate interest in the proper fulfillment of obligations, help create a positive investment climate and develop the business environment and, as a result, increase the financial and macroeconomic stability in the country.

The texts of the reports of Dmitry Murin, Head of Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Directorate, “Ensuring Price and Financial Stability in 2019 H1” and Dmitry Lapko, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank, “Efficiency of Managing Non-performing Assets: Assessment, Regulation, Distressed Debt Market” will be published on the National Bank’ website on July 26, 2019.

MIL OSI