Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 July 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Vetka District, Gomel Oblast on 25 July.

The head of the state got familiar with the progress in the social and economic development of Gomel Oblast and Vetka District and the prospects for development of the Belorusneft-Osobino company. It is one of the major GDP-generating companies in Grodno Oblast in the production of poultry, grain and rapeseed. It operates a full production cycle. Aleksandr Lukashenko got acquainted with the work of one of its production facilities in Vetka District. The company has two more facilities, the main of which is located in Buda-Koshelevo District.

The head of state has arrived at a poultry farm of Belorusneft-Osobino company to take stock of the social and economic development of the region, the financial state of the company and the prospects of its development.Aleksandr Lukashenko has instructed to work out a development strategy for the Belarusian agricultural machinery company Gomselmash during his visit to the manufacturing workshop Novoselki of the poultry farm at the Belorusneft-Osobino company.“As for Gomselmash, my instruction to Turchin [First Deputy Prime Minister] is to join the progress. Gomselmash has always been and will remain in the country. Some 20-25 years ago they tried to persuade me that we do not need harvesters and that Gomselmash needs to be sold. Today we can see that this is a good school. I hope that today we will see a new harvester developed in the past year or two. This is a good team of scientists, constructors. We cannot destroy this school. We need this equipment,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.According to the President, it is necessary to secure the company’s profitable work as soon as possible: “We need Gomselmash back in the black next year.”The Gomel Oblast first vice governor told the head of state that the company is going through a financial audit and is gradually reducing its backlogs. Different concepts for Gomselmash development are under consideration. “We will need to discuss the development strategy with you later,” he added.“No problem. Let’s discuss it. I have already told you that this company needs young people in its management,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The President instructed to take the problem of livestock loss under strict control. “I say it again: the government will be held responsible for livestock loss. Some 85,000 head, I thing, was lost last year. Can you imagine how much meat that would be,” the President said. Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed the General Prosecutor’s Office to keep a close eye on the issue. “This is unacceptable. Poor-quality fodder or other excuses. This is sheer complacency. Sort this out,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested building more housing for large families in small towns and agro-towns. Acting Gomel Oblast Governor, First Vice Governor Gennady Solovei briefed the President that 2,000 large families will be provided with new homes in 2019. The total number of large families in Gomel Oblast is about 5,700-5,800. “We will continue working on this matter as we need to provide such families with new homes. We are also mulling over housing construction projects in rural areas,” he said.

According to the head of state, small towns provide a better living environment for large families. “This benefits the state and children,” he said.The President explained that this housing policy will contribute to the distribution of workforce across the country. “Large families have three to five children. Some even more,” he added.Aleksandr Lukashenko is also set to get familiar with the ongoing harvest campaign in Vetka District at the example of the Raduga-Agro farm. The head of state is expected to visit the Vetka Children’s and Youth Sport School to see the infrastructure of its swimming pools commissioned in May 2018. Aleksandr Lukashenko will also be briefed on the delivery of healthcare to the people living in the Chernobyl-affected regions. The President announced his plans to visit Gomel Oblast during the nationwide teleconference on harvest 2019 on 23 July.

MIL OSI