A bank teller was charged with embezzlement of 6.5 million rubles and remanded in custody in Ufa

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, upon the motion of the investigator of the Investigative Unit of the MIA General Investigative Department for the Republic of Bashkortostan, Kalininski District Court of Ufa remanded a bank teller charged with large-scale embezzlement from a financial and credit institution in custody for 2 months.

As previously reported, a representative of a credit institution reported to the police that a cash shortage in the amount of 6.5 million rubles had been revealed by the audit. In the result of operational-search measures the policemen found out that a bank teller could be involved in the crime. According to the available information, the 39-year-old lady carried money away from the institution during a month and stole a million rubbles the day before the audit. Preliminary investigation of a criminal case initiated on the grounds of elements of offence provided for by Part 4 Art. 160 of the RF Criminal Code is still in process,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

