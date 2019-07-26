A criminal case of fraud and deliberate bankruptcy was transferred to the court in Omsk

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Omsk Region completed preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the director of a company charged with fraud and deliberate bankruptcy.

It was stated, that the head of a group of companies on wholesale and retail sale of alcoholic products had obtained over 561 million rubles from three credit institutions. After that, he pretended solvent and repaid the previously obtained bank loans, but the new outstanding tranches were not repaid.

Besides, the law breaker came into transactions with the group companies on return of the goods earlier paid to the amount exceeding 212 million rubles. Such actions worsened the financial state of the companies and deprived them of liquid assets, including the property pledged to banks on the loans. After that, the accused took measures to dissolve the legal entities in order to conceal the crime and avoid money recovery by creditors.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 Art. 159 and Art. 196 of the RF Criminal Code. The accused was subject to travel restrictions and recognizance to behave.

At present, the criminal case with criminal indictment approved by the prosecutor has been forwarded to Sovetsky District Court of Omsk for consideration,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

