Change in the presentation of the Geographic Breakdown of Foreign Assets and Liabilities of the Banking Sector of the Russian Federation (26.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Change in the presentation of the Geographic Breakdown of Foreign Assets and Liabilities of the Banking Sector of the Russian Federation

In order to harmonize publications on the external sector statistics, the Bank of Russia changes the presentation of the Geographic Breakdown of Foreign Assets and Liabilities of the Banking Sector of the Russian Federation.

Starting with the data as of 31 March 2019 breakdown by groups of countries is added to the publication of geographic breakdown of short-term and long-term foreign assets and liabilities of the banking sector of the Russian Federation. In particular, new publication incorporates the totals of foreign assets and liabilities of resident banks vis-à-vis the CIS countries, including the members of the EES, and vis-à-vis non-CIS countries, including the data on EU countries and other countries — key counterparties of Russian banks. Supplementary data on BRICS, OECD and APEC countries are provided.

Statistical data on geographic breakdown of foreign assets and liabilities of the banking sector of the Russian Federation is posted within “Statistics/ Macroeconomic Financial Statistics” subdirectory under “External Sector Statistics/ Statistical Data”.

26 July 2019

