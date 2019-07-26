Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus is determined to strengthen economic ties with Latvia, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on 26 July.The bilateral trade of nearly $600 million is too small taking into consideration the capacities of the two countries, Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced. “I would not want politics to dominate the economic agenda; however, if some countries do not understand us and if this affects the Belarusian economy, we will look for better options. I am very glad that we have no big problems with you, your country, the leadership and people of this good Baltic country,” the head of state said.Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that he is going to see today’s Riga in the near future. He noted that Belarusians visiting the Latvian capital are amazed by what they see. The Latvian foreign Minister has the same impressions of Minsk, which is obvious from his statements made during the ongoing visit. The President said that the main goal of the Minsk development concept is to create comfortable living conditions for local residents.

MIL OSI