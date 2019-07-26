Pay to play. Activity of a criminal group suspected of construction material fraud was suppressed in Saint Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigators and operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region, and the regional Directorate of the Federal Security Service of Russia performed searches within the scope of a previously initiated criminal case of fraud.

According to the investigators, the group of law breakers published construction material sale offers in the internet on behalf of different commercial companies. They offered goods to individuals and legal entities against full prepayment, but in fact made only partial supply, promising to deliver the rest later. After signing of shipping documents the people involved did not answer customers’ phone calls.

The crimes were committed in several constituent entities of the Russian Federation – in the North-western, Central and Southern Federal Districts. According to the preliminary assessment, the proceeds of the illegal activities could be about 25-30 million rubles per month.

At present eight victims have been found. Searches have been performed in the Saint Petersburg offices and apartments of the suspects. Various items and documents of evidential significance have been found there. Five persons involved in the case have been detained under Art. 91 of the RF Criminal Procedure Code. The preliminary investigation of the case initiated under Part 4 Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code is still in process,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI