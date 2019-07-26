Policemen detained suspects trying to steal oil from a deposit in Yugra

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Raduzhnoe detained two citizens of the Nizhnevartovsk District suspected of oil theft from the working oil pipeline.

The law breakers were caught when pumping crude oil into the tank of MAZ Truck through a hose system. According to the preliminary assessment, the losses exceed 470 thousand rubles. The criminals stole over 24 tons of oil products.

At present, the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Raduzhnoe has initiated a criminal case against the detained under Part 3 Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspected have been remanded in custody.

MIL OSI