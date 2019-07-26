Policemen seized almost half a kilo of heroin from the detained in Bryansk Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the result of operational measures, the officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Bryansk Region detained a 30-year-old citizen of Tajikistan. The policemen seized 246 grams of heroin packed in 100 folds. They also found 197 grams of the drug, scales and packaging material in the man’s home.

According to the investigators, the suspect distributed the illicit substance in the territory of the Bryansk Region. There were not only drug users, but also drug pushers among the law breaker’s clients.

A criminal case was initiated against the detained under Part 4 Art. 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The mentioned article provides for hefty fine and imprisonment for 10-20 years.

