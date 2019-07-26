President of the Republic of Poland / News / Letter on the 24th World Scout Jamboree in USA

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of

the Republic of Poland





Warsaw, 25 July 2019





Organizers and Participants

of the 24th World Scout Jamboree

West Virginia

United States of America

Girl and Boy Scouts,

Distinguished Guests, Dear Compatriots,

I convey my warm greetings to all those attending the 24th World Scout Jamboree. As President of the Republic of Poland, but also as a former scout, who always has at his heart the scouting idea and the scouting law, for as it is rightly said: “once a scout, always a scout” I share with you the joy of meeting with representatives of the national scouting federations.

I am delighted with the fact that the Polish scouting is strongly represented at the Jamboree. With their service and their attitude, scouts bear testimony to the values of fundamental importance to our national community and the entire mankind: solidarity and fraternity, freedom and patriotism. Scouting is a perfect school of character and cooperation. This youthful adventure bears fruit later in adult life: in one`s profession, in social and public activities. Thus, it is not surprising that a number of social and political leaders come from among scouts who, having returned to civilian life, continue the very same mission in other fields. I consider it an honour and a source of pride to belong to this group.

Therefore, I believe that the Jamboree is significant for the world`s future. Thousands of scouts from different countries and continents often meet here for the first, but not the last time. I am certain that the bonds of friendship tied now, during this rally, will benefit you also after many years, when you will be meeting on different occasions as representatives of your countries, communities and groups. The old friendships and memories will then be revived, whereas your attachment to common ideas will provide a foundation for the joint implementation of useful and efficient measures serving your neighbours.

Let me also use this opportunity and invite all scouts to visit Poland in one year`s time, where the beautiful Sobieszewska Island, in the vicinity of Gdańsk, will be the venue of the European Scout Jamboree. I am proud that we, Poles, will be hosting scouts from abroad at this special location at the Baltic Sea. I wish you a lot of amazing, unforgettable impressions during the present World Jamboree. Bring them back and share them next year at the European rally!







With kind regards, friendliness cordial greetings and the scout motto: Be Prepared!

Andrzej Duda



