Results of selling 2.93 per cent of Gazprom’s ordinary shares

Source: Gazprom

Release

July 26, 2019, 11:55

Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings B.V. (the Netherlands) and Rosingaz Limited (Cyprus), wholly-owned subsidiaries of Gazprom, have successfully completed the sale of 693,627,848 ordinary registered shares of Gazprom (2.93 per cent of the charter capital), using trading platform of the Moscow Exchange. The shares were sold via Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company), which acted as the sole lead arranger and broker of the Offering.

The sale price was set at RUB 200.50 per share. According to the Company’s estimates, the free float of Gazprom will increase to 46.02 per cent of the charter capital upon completion of the placement.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

