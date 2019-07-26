Suspects of assault on a jewelry store were detained in the Krasnodar Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Krasnodar Territory and their colleagues from the Belgorod Region in cooperation with the Boarder Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia detained two suspects of assault on a jewelry store.

Two men burst the store their faces hidden under masks. One of them had a pneumatic gun. The law breakers caused bodily harm to the guard, broke the windows and stole about 140 golden items. The losses exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 Art. 162 of the RF Criminal Code. In the result of operational-search measures the policemen found out that two more people from Khabarovsk could have been involved in the crime. The suspects were put on the federal wanted list. Soon, one of them was detained in Belgorod by policemen. His accomplice with the stolen items was caught in a train going abroad. The court remanded the involved in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

