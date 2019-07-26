The MIA of Russia arrange summer vacation on the Black Sea coast for the families of internal affairs authorities, who have suffered from the flood

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Health resorts of the MIA of Russia are still welcoming the children and families of the internal affairs officers, who have suffered from the flood in the Irkutsk Region, and the MIA pensioners. They are provided rest, rehabilitation and medical treatment.

Today the second Rosgvardiya’s passenger plane has departed from Irkutsk to Anapa with 36 citizens of Tulun and Nizhneudinsk Districts on the board, including 24 children. They will be accommodated in Yunost, a sanatorium of the MIA of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory.

The day before, another group of children from the Irkutsk Region has come back home from the mentioned health resort. Seven teenagers decided to prolong their stay in the sanatorium.

The available social guarantees and support measures for officers’ families allowed vacations for 50 children and their relatives, and MIA veterans, who had suffered from emergency,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

