Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President was shown porcelain and glass tableware, textile and a perfectly preserved sextant salvaged from the deep sea. The President also talked to participants about the Oceanarium educational project.

According to archaeologists, the vessel, whose name remains unknown, was carrying tableware from England to St Petersburg but was caught in a storm, capsized and sank off Gogland in approximately 1856.

MIL OSI