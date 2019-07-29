About six kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized by operatives in Amur Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational search activities in Blagoveshchensk, officers of the Drug Control Administration in cooperation with the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control with the power support of the Grom special task force, detained a man, born in 1993, when he was receiving a mailing. In the parcel he had received, the police found 12 polymeric bundles with a synthetic narcotic drug, a derivative of N-methylephedron known as “Salt”. The weight of the seized drug was about 3 kilograms.

The detained citizen is a resident of one of the central regions of Russia. According to the operatives, he specially arrived in Blagoveshchensk for the purpose of receiving the consignment of drugs and their further sale. The police found that earlier the citizen had also received a package of drugs, which he had distributed into lots for “caches” and left them in several places in the suburb of Blagoveshchensk. The caches were found. The police seized from them a similar narcotic drug weighing about 3 kilograms.

In respect of the detainee, the investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Blagoveshchensky”, initiated 8 criminal cases, both on the facts of the sale of narcotic drugs on a large and especially large scale, as well as on the facts of the attempted distribution. Subsequently, the criminal proceedings will be joined in one proceeding. The citizen was interrogated as a defendant and placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against him.

At present, operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing other episodes of his illegal activities, as well as possible accomplices in the crime.

