Bank of Russia retains risk ratio buffers based on debt burden (26.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia retains risk ratio buffers based on debt burden

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors has established risk-based capital buffers depending on an individual borrower’s debt burden on mortgage loans granted beginning from 1 October 2019, loans for financing under shared housing construction contracts, and foreign currency denominated loans, at the level of the currently effective buffers.

From 1 October 2019, in accordance with Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4892-U, dated 31 August 2018, ‘On Types and Characteristics of Assets for Which Risk-Based Capital Buffers are Set and on the Methodology for Applying These Buffers to the Said Types of Assets for Credit Institutions to Calculate Their Capital Adequacy Ratios’, credit institutions shall calculate an individual borrower’s debt burden for granting a loan and apply risk ratio buffers based on the calculated debt burden level.

26 July 2019

