Criminal investigation into illegal catch of aquatic biological resources has been initiated in Udmurtia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Izhevsk Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia prevented the illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources on the Kama River during the spawning period.

During raids, a survey of the terrain was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle. When offenders were detected, their coordinates were immediately transferred to transport police officers, who were at that time patrolling the river.

Thus, the police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Udmurt Republic, detained at a fishing base two local residents, catching fish with a fishing net.

On this fact a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 256 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

In addition, at night, the police, using a thermal imager, found two men, who were illegally fishing using scuba diving equipment. In their car, parked on the banks of the river, more than 11 kilograms of sterlet caviar worth about 658 thousand rubles were found.

Three residents of the Republic of Bashkortostan were also detained. In the trunk of their car there were about 6 thousand crabs. In the presence of police and fish inspectors, the crabs were released back to their permanent habitats,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

