In Irkutsk Region, police detained two students who had staged an assault

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Angarsky Urban District detained two young men who had staged an armed attack on a cafe in the city of Angarsk.

The manager of a fast-food chain restaurant applied to the duty-unit. He said that a masked man armed with a gun burst into the premises and demanded that the staff gave him money. However, when an employee took the money from the cash register, the attacker called the incident a hoax and fled the scene. At that time, his friend, sitting at a table, filmed the incident with a mobile phone.

As a result of operational-search activities, two students of a local university were delivered to a police division on suspicion of hooliganism.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 213 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Subsequently, an airsoft gun used as an instrument of the attack was seized from one of the suspects.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI