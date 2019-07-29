In Stavropol Territory, police found suspect of stealing large amount of money from pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A 72-year-old resident of the village of Rashevatskaya turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District. The pensioner explained that more than 500 thousand rubles had been stolen from her bank card.

The police found out that the victim’s ex-daughter-in-law could be involved in the wrongful act. The 43-year-old resident of Stavropol was taken to the district internal affairs division, where she confessed to the crime.

It was established that the woman helped the applicant to pay a loan in one of the financial institutions. The malefactor connected the Mobile Bank service to her phone, tied the account of the former mother-in-law’s card to it and transferred all the money of the victim to the account of her son. The stolen amount of more than 500 thousand rubles she cashed in different ATMs of the city of Stavropol and spent on her own needs.

A criminal case has been opened on grounds of a crime, under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft”.

