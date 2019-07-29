Police completed criminal investigation into illegal tie-in to oil-product pipeline

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the unit for organized criminal activities of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region have completed and sent to court a criminal case on the illegal tie-in to an oil product pipeline.

The preliminary investigation, established that an organized group of four men, born in 1993, 1990, 1985 and 1980 specializing in the secret theft of diesel fuel belonging to one of the oil transport companies by way of unauthorized connection to main pipeline operated in the Krasnokholmsky District in September of 2018.

The offenders stole more than 47 tons of diesel fuel. The total material damage to the oil transporting company made 2.3 million rubles. A part of the stolen diesel fuel worth about 900 thousand rubles was found and seized.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court. The theft committed on a particularly large scale (part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

