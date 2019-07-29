Suspect of attempted theft committed as part of organized group was extradited to Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, Andrei Palamar, accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code was extradited from the Republic of Slovenia to the Russian Federation, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

According to available information, on February 9, 2017 in St. Petersburg, the suspect, together with an accomplice, tried to steal a Lexus car from the parking lot of a large shopping center. For reasons beyond their control, the offenders failed in implementing their plans to the end and fled the scene of the crime.

As a result of operational search activities, it was established that Andrei Palamar had left the territory of the Russian Federation and was staying in a European Union country. In October 2017, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, he was put on international wanted list and then detained in the Republic of Slovenia. In July of this year, a decision was made to extradite him to the authorities of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

