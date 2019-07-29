Suspect of complicity in murder of Director General of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Repair and Construction Administration of the MIA of Russia” was extradited to Russian Federation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, a citizen of Ukraine Yuriy Guyva, accused of robbery and murder of the head of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Repair and Construction Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia”, accomplished by an organized group of hired persons, was delivered from Warsaw to Moscow accompanied by officers of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol of the MIA of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) of Russia. Criminal proceedings were instituted under paragraphs “h” and “i” of part 2 of Article 105, paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 4 of Article 162, part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On March 27, 2017 in Moscow on Osennyaya Street, offenders attacked Nikolai Volkov, took away a briefcase with documents and fired two shots at him. The victim died from the received gunshot wounds.

One of the defendants left the territory of the Russian Federation. In May 2017, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, he was put on the international wanted list and detained on the territory of the Polish Republic in July 2018. This afternoon, at the airport of the city of Warsaw the wanted man was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

