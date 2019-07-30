At World Aquatics Championships in South Korea Moscow Region policeman replenished Russian team’s treasure box with another medal

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Policeman of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Lobnya Urban District Senior Sergeant of Police Yevgeny Rylov won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea. The Russian athlete became the second in the 50 meters backstroke, showing a result of 24.49 seconds,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Earlier in the championship, Yevgeny Rylov won the gold medal and became the first in the 200 meters backstroke, showing the best result – 1 minute and 53.40 seconds, and also took second place in the 100 meter backstroke and in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay.

“Congratulations to Yevgeny with a successful performance at the World Championships and we wish him further success in sports,” added Irina Volk.

MIL OSI