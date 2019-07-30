Borrowings

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Loans in rubles and foreign currency granted legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (Regional Structure)
View allClose
2019: on 01.05 Published on21 June 2019
2019: on 01.04 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.03 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.02 Published on21 May 2019
Volume of loans granted to resident legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, by economic activity and use of funds (as of reporting date)
View allClose
2019: on 01.05 Published on21 June 2019
2019: on 01.04 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.03 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.02 Published on21 May 2019
Volume of loans granted to resident legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (dynamics) 17/07/2019
Outstanding amount (including overdue debt) of loans granted to resident legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, by economic activity and use of funds (as of reporting date)
View allClose
2019: on 01.05 Published on21 June 2019
2019: on 01.04 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.03 Published on21 May 2019
2019: on 01.02 Published on21 May 2019
Outstanding amount (including overdue debt) of loans granted to resident legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (dynamics) 17/07/2019