FINOPOLIS 2019’s FINODAYS Youth Programme Stops Accepting Applications

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

A total of 687 students from Russia, the CIS countries, and Europe have applied for participation in FINODAYS youth programme, which is set to take place in October 2019 in Sochi as part of the FINOPOLIS Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies.

A selection stage based on a 2-hour online testing in IT development and analytics started on 29 July. The tests will continue till 2 August. Those who will pass the selection will be interviewed online by the working team consisting of representatives of the largest banks and IT companies. The online interview will determine 100 winners who will go to Sochi to participate in FINODAYS.

The highlight of the event will be a hackathon, in which student teams will work on various scenarios set by some of the leading players in the financial market. Participants will have to solve problems in such areas as fintech, payment systems, chatbot development, InsureTech, etc.

The youth programme will also feature master classes and workshops by recognized experts in fintech, as well as networking and exciting sporting events, and, of course, the hot sun and the warm sea of Sochi.

FINODAYS participants will be able to attend FINOPOLIS business programme and learn first-hand about the hottest trends in fintech.

30 July 2019

