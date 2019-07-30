In Kirov, the police detained members of an organized group suspected of extortion

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kirov Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained three local residents on suspicion of extortion. Mainly pensioners and people with disabilities became victims of the defendants’ actions.

It was established that the offenders, under the pretext of assisting in the search for earnings, lured citizens into their car and took them to an apartment located in one of the houses of the city of Kirov. There they were taught what to say and how to behave in order to get loans from banks. Those who expressed disagreement were threatened with violence or killing of their loved ones. Then the victims were brought to microfinance organizations or home appliances stores, where they signed loan agreements or purchased electronics on credit. The suspects appropriated the received money and goods.

On this fact criminal cases on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code were initiated. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the alleged organizer. His accomplices are under subscription of their own recognizance and proper behavior.

To date, the police established the circumstances of nine similar crimes.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI