In Omsk, a Preliminary investigation of criminal case of fraud with shares of citizens in construction of residential house was completed

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case on fraud on a particularly large scale.

It was established that the 51-year-old defendant, as the CEO, placed in the mass media announcements about the sale of apartments in a house under construction on the Kosmichesky Avenue. For three years, he attracted citizens’ money under the guise of participation in the shared construction.

In order to create the appearance of the availability of legal grounds, the offender created a housing and construction cooperative and entered into a sublease contract with another developer for parts of land plots with a total area of more than 4,000 square meters, and also received a building permit. The defendant used more than 23 million rubles for the declared construction of the house.

Failing to fulfill his obligations, the defendant disposed of the contributions of 38 victims at his discretion. The contributions ranged from 500 thousand rubles to 5.2 million rubles. The total damage exceeded 54 million rubles.

At present, the director of the construction organization has been charged by the investigator with a crime, as provided for by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.The criminal case with an approved prosecutor’s indictment was sent to the Central District Court of Omsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI