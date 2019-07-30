In Rostov-on-Don, police revealed illegal transfer abroad of about 135 million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC), together with colleagues from the Rostov Region and the regional department of the FSB, detained a 35-year-old local resident on suspicion of illegal transfer abroad of about 135 million rubles.

It has been established that the director of a company specializing in the wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles, concluded a fictitious contract with a controlled foreign company for the purchase of 20 MRI facilities. Later, he submitted to the bank forged documents for transferring a large sum of money to the settlement account of the fictitious organization and carrying out a foreign exchange transaction of transferring the money abroad.

The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region has initiated a criminal case against the defendant on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 193.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During the search at the place of residence and in the office of the suspect, accounting documents, seals, computer equipment and magnetic information carriers of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Currently, operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI