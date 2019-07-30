In the Chelyabinsk Region, suspects of stealing more than 21 million rubles from post office will appear in court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Katavsky Urban District of the Chelyabinsk Region have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two local residents accused of stealing more than 21 million rubles from a post office in the city of Ust-Katava.

As previously reported, in February of this year, the duty-unit received information that opened security-bags in which the money had been kept were found at the cashier’s office of the post office.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Katavsky Urban District instituted criminal proceedings on the crime features provided for by in paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Chelyabinsk Region, with the participation of the security service of the Post of Russia department in the Chelyabinsk Region, identified and detained two local residents born in 1987 and 1990. During a search in the garage of one of the suspects more than 20 million rubles were seized. About 500 thousand rubles were found in the apartment of the second suspect.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Ust-Katavsky city court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.

