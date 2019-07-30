New death sentence pronounced in Viciebsk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Viktar Paulau. Credit: Investigative Committee of Belarus

The Viciebsk Regional Court has sentenced Viktar Paulau, 50, to death finding him guilty of a double murder committed in December 2018.

Paulau was convicted of killing two elderly women in a village near Viciebsk.

The defendant’s counsel, in turn, argued that the women were murdered as a result of a conflict provoked by one of the victims, who allegedly verbally attacked the man. The lawyer also stressed that his client turned himself in and confessed to the crime.

In his final statement, the defendant said that he was sorry for what he had done.

The verdict is this year’s second death sentence in Belarus. In January, Aliaksandr Asipovich was sentenced to death in Babrujsk.

